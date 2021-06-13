CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 6.6%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares fell 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.79 and last traded at $98.80. 1,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 947,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.14. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $11,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

