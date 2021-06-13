Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,161,515 shares of company stock worth $145,537,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.