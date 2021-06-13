Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 13th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Cypress Environmental Partners has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative return on equity of 107.11% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

