Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -17.43. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. Equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

