Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

