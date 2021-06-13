Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $331.88 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $158.91 or 0.00443284 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $331.88 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003598 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.91 or 0.01043057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,179,511 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

