Datamine FLUX Trading 40.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $413,786.40 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00172616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00195787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.01115798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,970.96 or 1.00045675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 574,371 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

