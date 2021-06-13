Deeper Network Price Hits $0.0846 on Top Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $32.67 million and $2.33 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00166326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00194886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.01093133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,893.00 or 1.00042760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

