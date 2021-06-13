Dennis E. Condon Sells 9,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ESTA stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,706 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

