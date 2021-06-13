Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the May 13th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DLAKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

