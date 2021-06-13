Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Neutral Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

