Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTEGY. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

DTEGY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 145,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $1.3908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

