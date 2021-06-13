DeXe Reaches Market Cap of $15.52 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. DeXe has a market cap of $15.52 million and $24.35 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $4.75 or 0.00012698 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269,360 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

