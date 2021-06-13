Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.44. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 38,846 shares changing hands.

DXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$413.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

