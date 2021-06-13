Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $326.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SURF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.