Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,415 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $34.70.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

