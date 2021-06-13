DistX Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, DistX has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $35,822.10 and approximately $353.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00172861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00190318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.01110084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,115.89 or 1.00209093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

