Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dover Motorsports by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVD opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.81%.

Dover Motorsports Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

