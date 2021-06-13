DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.60. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,500,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 222,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

