DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.60. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
