DREP Price Down 31.3% This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00022596 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00782735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.78 or 0.08085081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

