DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the May 13th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,197. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.