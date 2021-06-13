Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:DPG opened at $15.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

