Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $141.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Duluth reported sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $703.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Duluth by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 59,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,838. Duluth has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $518.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.