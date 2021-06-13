DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 148,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.