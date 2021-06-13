Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $57.57 Average PT from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. 771,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

