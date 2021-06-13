Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 83.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 558.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.