E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 55,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,249,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $16,687,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $24,900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth $24,900,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

