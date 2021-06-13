Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.35

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 3001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $635.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92.
In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,081 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
