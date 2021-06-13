Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.35

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 3001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $635.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 78,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $3,061,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,081 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

