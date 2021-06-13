Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Eagle Materials worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 142,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.21. The company had a trading volume of 309,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,811. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

