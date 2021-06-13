Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, an increase of 248.9% from the May 13th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 150,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

