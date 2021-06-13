easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in May

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

