ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$10.25 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.25.
ECN opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.99%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
