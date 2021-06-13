EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Down 71.7% in May

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EHVVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,176,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

