EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Down 71.7% in May

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EHVVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,176,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09. EHAVE has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
About EHAVE
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.