Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.27.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

