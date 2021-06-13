Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros Acquires 3,000 Shares

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

