Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,004 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,523,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of VST opened at $18.63 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

