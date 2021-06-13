Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 420,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,896. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

