Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $8.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. 4,380,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

