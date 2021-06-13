Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the May 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENRT stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 324,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,957. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.