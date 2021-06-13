EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $4.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 41.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 163,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. 1,552,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,067. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.51. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.