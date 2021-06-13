Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,679 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 135,738 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

