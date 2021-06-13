Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,595 SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of HAIL opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

