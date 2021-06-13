Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,457 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,093 shares of company stock worth $2,177,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

