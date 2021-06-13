Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $730,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,316. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

