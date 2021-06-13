Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

