Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,300 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inovalon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 77,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.