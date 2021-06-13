Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 473,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

