Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Evolent Health worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

EVH stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.