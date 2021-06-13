ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.12

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.12 and last traded at $105.12, with a volume of 1919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.44.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in ExlService by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

