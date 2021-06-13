Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Fastly by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fastly by 11,538.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

